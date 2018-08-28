Crook's Game Winning Hit Boosts Pensacola's Playoff Chances

PENSACOLA, Fla. - In the bottom of the 10th inning with Wahoos trailing 4-3, Narciso Crook delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded to clinch a series win against the BayBears Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

With the win, has surpassed Mobile by a half game in the wildcard standings since Biloxi leads the second-half standings. Pensacola only trails the Shuckers by a half game in the second-half standings, with five games to play.

The Wahoos offense got off to a slow start against BayBear starter, Patrick Sandoval. The southpaw pitched only four innings and carved through the Wahoos, striking out eight across four shutout innings. In the fifth, he was lifted for Jason Alexander, and with the Wahoos trailing 1-0, Pensacola tied the game in Alexander's first frame. Taylor Featherston walked and took third on Luis Gonzalez's single with nobody out. Chris Okey grounded into a double play, but Featherston scored from third to tie the game.

The BayBears struck for a pair in the sixth against Wyatt Strahan. With two outs, Strahan issued back-to-back walks and then paid the price after Alexis Olmeda doubled home Mitch Ghelfi to give Mobile a 2-1 lead. Connor Justus followed with an RBI single, which was nearly two had Aristides Aquino not thrown out Olmeda at the plate.

Pensacola tied the game in the eighth with an improbable two-out rally. After back-to-back strikeouts from Alexander, TJ Friedl walked before a single from Mitch Nay. With two strikes, Aquino laced a two-run double into the left-field corner, which tied the game at three. The Wahoos had a chance to win it in the ninth after loading the bases with no outs; however, Alexander managed to navigate through the danger without conceding a run.

After the BayBears scored a run in the top of the 10th against Robinson Leyer (W, 5-3), Pensacola used a hit-by-pitch and an infield single to set the stage for Crook's winner. Pensacola finishes the regular season with a 37-33 record, and for the third consecutive year, the Wahoos finish with a home record above .500.

The Wahoos will hit the road on Wednesday for Kodak, Tenn. in preparation of the regular season finale against the Smokies. LHP Seth Varner (8-3, 3.49) will make his final regular-season start and will be opposed by RHP Matt Swarmer (4-5, 3.53). Thursday's series opener can be heard on the radio at 97.1 The Ticket/1490 AM Milton, and www.bluewahoos.com.

