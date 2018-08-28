Wahoos Broadcaster Gets September Call Up

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Blue Wahoos broadcaster Tommy Thrall will join Jeff Brantley on the radio call of Cincinnati Reds baseball during a weekend series against the San Diego Padres September 7-9 at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio. He will fill the void of the Reds Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman who will be out serving as host of his annual charity golf tournament.

The path to the Major Leagues for broadcasters-like players-is often long and winding. That has been the case for Thrall, who is in the midst of his seventh season calling games for the Blue Wahoos. Prior to his work in Pensacola, he spent the previous eight seasons broadcasting in the lower levels of the minor leagues including stints with the Kansas City T-Bones, Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Quad Cities River Bandits.

"I am incredibly grateful for the trust the Reds have placed in me for this exciting opportunity," said Thrall. "It's extremely rewarding and humbling to realize the dream that each of us in this profession share. I can't express the depths of my gratitude to the many people who have helped and supported me along the way, including the organizations that have granted me the privilege of calling their games."

"What a great tribute to Tommy," said Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer. "Similar to the feelings we have seeing Jim Riggleman as the manager, Pat Kelly the bench coach, Danny Darwin pitching coach, as well as the many players with the Reds, this Major League call up, is special. Tommy is a great talent. We are excited that he was chosen for this opportunity with the Reds Major League broadcasting team. Now hundreds of thousands of Red fans will get to enjoy what we have enjoyed these past seven years with Tommy Thrall behind the microphone."

In addition to working for the Wahoos, Thrall also calls football and basketball among other sports for the University of West Florida. Additionally, he's on the call for Friday Night Rivals on WFGX and he also fills in occasionally on the sports desk for WEAR ABC 3 in Pensacola.

If the Blue Wahoos qualify for the postseason, Chris Garagiola will fill in for Thrall on the radio and TV until Thrall returns on September 10. Fans who wish to listen can do so via the MLB At Bat app.

