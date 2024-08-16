Shuckers Split Doubleheader with Warren's Walk-off Homer in After Dark Affair

BILOXI, MS - In a doubleheader that stretched into the late hours of Thursday night, the Biloxi Shuckers (55-53, 25-16) earned a split against the Mississippi Braves (51-59, 20-22) at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers fell, 4-3, in game one before a two-run walk-off home run from Zavier Warren gave the Shuckers a 5-3 win in nine innings in game two.

In game one, the Shuckers took a 2-0 lead after the first thanks to five consecutive walks from M-Braves starter Jhancarlos Lara, with bases-loaded walks to Eric Brown Jr. and Connor Scott. In the second, the M-Braves tied the game at two after a sacrifice fly from Bryson Horne and an RBI single from Cody Milligan. In the third, Eric Brown Jr. gave the Shuckers a 3-2 lead with an RBI single into center after two more walks from Lara. The Shuckers drew 10 walks in game one, tying the team's season high.

In the fifth, the M-Braves tied the game with a throwing error that scored David Fletcher from second and took the lead in the sixth off a leadoff home run from Bryson Horne. Drew Parrish (6-5) earned the win while Nate Peterson (2-8) took the loss. Patrick Halligan also earned his third save of the year after a scoreless seventh.

In the nightcap, the Shuckers were down by a 3-0 score after a half-inning after a two-RBI double from Ethan Workinger and an RBI single from Bryson Horne. The Shuckers, despite being no-hit through three innings, scored their first run of the game in the fourth with an RBI fielder's choice from Lamar Sparks after three hits to load the bases. Sparks later made it a 3-2 game when he and Connor Scott combined for two doubles in the fifth. Later in the fifth, Sparks scored on an RBI single from Nick Kahle, tying the game at three.

On the mound, starter Adam Seminaris held the M-Braves scoreless after the first, setting a season-high with 4.2 innings and seven strikeouts. Out of the Shuckers' bullpen, Kaleb Bowman tossed 2.1 scoreless innings before Justin Yeager retired six consecutive batters in extras, keeping the game tied at three. In the bottom of the ninth, Warren tagged a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right, giving the Shuckers their fifth walk-off win of the season. Yeager (3-6) earned the win while Landon Harper (2-1) took the loss.

Across the doubleheader, Mike Boeve (2-for-5, 2 BB), Eric Brown Jr. (2-for-6, 2 RBI), Connor Scott (2-for-5, 2B, 2 BB) and Zavier Warren (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) all tallied multiple hits. Dylan O'Rae also tallied his team-leading 20 th stolen base of the season in the first inning of game two, becoming the eighth Southern League player since 2006 at 20 years old or younger to record at least 20 in a season.

The Shuckers continue the series on Friday with a Fireworks Friday and a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Tate Kuehner (2-0, 2.45) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Drue Hackenberg (1-2, 4.11) for the M-Braves. Fireworks will begin shortly after the final out is recorded. Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks. The Shuckers will also host Joe Torre Safe at Home Night, helping to promote children's safety, well-being, and hope for their future. The Shuckers will host an auction with a ball and baseball cards signed by Torre, with proceeds going towards the charity. The Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will also be recognized on the field prior to the game. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

