Shuckers' Pitching Staff Continues Strong Form in Shutout Loss to M-Braves

BILOXI, MS - With strong pitching performances from both sides, the Biloxi Shuckers (55-54, 24-17) were shutout by the Mississippi Braves (52-59, 21-22) by a 2-0 final at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. Despite the loss, the Shuckers limited an opponent to three runs or less for the sixth time in the last seven games.

The M-Braves tallied the game's only runs in the fifth with an RBI double from Cody Milligan and a balk, making it 2-0. Shuckers' starter Tate Kuehner starred in his third Double-A start, working around a baserunner in every inning and finishing his night with five-plus innings and three strikeouts. Out of the Shuckers' bullpen, Russell Smith recorded three shutout innings with two strikeouts, lowering his season ERA to 2.15 over 25 appearances before Will Childers worked a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts. Through four games in the series, the Shuckers' bullpen has allowed one earned run over 18.1 innings, a 0.49 ERA.

M-Braves starter Drue Hackenberg out-dueled Kuehner, tossing six shutout innings with six strikeouts. Jake McSteen, Rolddy Muñoz and Elison Joseph combined for three shutout innings out of the bullpen to secure the win. Hackenberg (2-2) earned the win while Kuehner (2-1) took the loss and Joseph earned his third save of the season after a scoreless ninth. At the plate, Brock Wilken (2-for-4) and Lamar Sparks (2-for-4) both tallied multiple hits for the Shuckers.

The series continues on Saturday night with former Mississippi State Bulldog K.C. Hunt (0-1, 1.69) set to make his Keesler Federal Park debut for the Shuckers against David Fletcher (7-5, 3.44) for the M-Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The Shuckers will transform into the Biloxi Beach Chickens for a Slim Can Koozie Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on Shuck Yeah Saturday. The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund will also make a $5,000 donation to 5th Squad Mississippi prior to first pitch. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

