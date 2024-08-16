Early Deficit Dooms Lookouts in 4-1 Loss
August 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts allowed two early runs in their 4-1 loss to the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Starting pitcher Thomas Farr only allowed two runs in five innings.
In the first inning, Sam Brown delivered a two-run homer to give Rocket City the first-inning lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lookouts cut the deficit in half on an Austin Hendrick sacrifice fly.
Rocket City added a run on a sacrifice fly of their own in the sixth and Tucker Flint added a solo homer to make it 4-1 in the seventh.
In the loss, Carson Rudd added two scoreless innings to lower his season ERA to 3.64.
Tomorrow is Grateful Dead Night at AT&T Field. The team will be wearing special Grateful Dead jerseys and Chants in the Void will be playing a pre-game concert beginning at 5:30. The first pitch is at 7:15 p.m.
