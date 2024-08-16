Thursday's Long Night of Baseball Ends in Doubleheader Split in Biloxi

August 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves at bat

(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Mike Krebs) Mississippi Braves at bat(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers split a doubleheader on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park. The M-Braves broke a 3-3 tie with a Bryson Horne solo home run in the sixth inning of game one for a 4-3 win, and Biloxi's Zavier Warren broke a 3-3 tie with a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning of game two for a 5-3 victory.

Jhancarlos Lara made his Double-A debut and got off to a tough start by walking five straight Biloxi batters to create a 2-0 hole. Lara escaped the inning with a double play.

The M-Braves (20-22, 51-59) answered back against Biloxi starter Tyler Woessner in the top of the second inning. Cal Conley started his nice day at the plate with a single and went to third on a Keshawn Ogans double. Horne brought home Conley with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1. In his first game since July 28, Cody Milligan delivered a two-out single to score Ogans and tie the game at 2-2.

Lara walked one and struck out two in the second inning but opened the third by walking the first two batters and giving up a one-out single to Eric Brown Jr. Lara left the game after 2.1 innings and three runs, one hit, a career-high eight walks and two strikeouts. Drew Parrish (W, 6-5) took over for the 21-year-old and was masterful over the next 3.2 innings, yielding no runs on one hit, walking two, and striking out three.

Conley singled in David Fletcher for the tying run, and Horne opened the top of the sixth inning with a 398-foot home run to right, putting the M-Braves up 4-3. Patrick Halligan (S, 3) gave up a two-out single by getting the final three outs to secure the third-straight Mississippi victory.

Mississippi carried the momentum from game one into the nightcap and threw up a three-run first inning. Conley opened the game with a walk, followed by back-to-back singles from Fletcher and Ethan Workinger. The Workinger base hit to center brought both runners home. Horne notched his third RBI of the day with a two-out single to score Workinger and provide a 3-0 lead.

Lucas Braun was solid in his eighth M-Braves start on Thursday night. After a ceding a leadoff walk in the first inning, the 22-year-old No. 14 prospect for the Braves retired the net nine Biloxi batters. The Shuckers (25-16, 55-53) trimmed the lead to 3-1 in the fourth inning with three singles.

In the sixth, Biloxi's bats came alive for the first time in the series. Connor Scott hit a leadoff double and scored on a one-out two-bagger from Lamrar Sparks. Braun exited the game after 5.1 innings for Jonathan Hughes. Nick Kahle took what appeared to be strike three, but on the next pitch, singled home the tying run. Braun gave up three runs on six hits, walking two and striking out two.

The game stayed even through the regulation seven innings, and Landon Harper (L, 2-1) held Biloxi off the board in the first extra inning. In the second extra inning, Harper surrendered a two-out, two-run home run to Zavier Warren, who walked off the M-Braves in game two and gave the Shuckers a 5-3 win.

Conley reached base safely six times in the doubleheader, collecting three hits, three walks, a steal, and scoring twice. Fletcher reached base safely four times, finishing 3-for-7 with two runs and a stolen base. Horne was 2-for-6 with the homer and three RBI. Adam Zebrowski made his Double-A debut in game two and finished 1-for-4. Workinger logged his first multi-hit game in the second game, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run.

Playing their 10th doubleheader of the year, the M-Braves went to 2-2-6 in twin bills and 0-1-4 on the road.

Game Four of the six-game series in Biloxi is Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-2, 4.11) starting for Mississippi against LHP Tate Kuehner (2-0, 2.45) for Biloxi. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves have two homestands remaining. The club returns for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts on August 20-25. The homestand features a Spencer Schwellenbach Schwersey Giveaway on Friday, August 23, and Alzheimer's Awareness Night, plus a Jersey Auction and Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday, August 24. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or call the box office to book your group at 888-BRAVES4.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.