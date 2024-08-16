Hackenberg Shuts Down Shuckers in Friday Night Shutout

BILOXI, MS - The Atlanta Braves No. 9 prospect Drue Hackenberg was dominant on Friday night over 6.0 scoreless innings, striking out six and walking one as the Mississippi Braves shut out the Biloxi Shuckers 2-0 at Keesler Federal Park. The shutout was the second by the M-Braves pitching staff this week and the 13th of the season.

With three steals, the M-Braves reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in club history and are the first team in Double-A and 20th in Minor League Baseball this season to reach the 200 mark.

Hackenberg notched his fourth quality start for the M-Braves (21-22, 52-59) on Friday night and didn't allow a Biloxi (25-17, 55-54) batter to reach second base over the first five innings. In his 20th start between High-A Rome and Mississippi, Hackenberg overtook teammate Lucas Braun for the organizational lead in strikeouts with 119.

After four scoreless innings, the M-Braves finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. Biloxi starter Tate Kuener (L, 2-1) gave up back-to-back one-out doubles to Brandon Parker and Cody Milligan to make it a 1-0 game. Milligan's RBI double was his second extra-base hit of the game and third in two games since returning from a finger injury. Cal Conley followed with his second single of the game to place runners on the corners. Kuener was called for a balk that scored Milligan, and it was 2-0.

Milligan was on base three times Friday night, finishing 2-for-4 with two doubles, two stolen bases, and a run scored. Conley logged another two-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a stolen base, and is 5-for-13 thus far in the series.

The Mississippi bullpen remained reliable as Jake McSteen, Rolddy Munoz, and Elison Joseph (S, 3) worked the final 3.0 scoreless inning on two hits with three strikeouts. Joseph logged his third save, McSteen dealt a 1-2-3 seventh inning, and Munoz struck out two with two runners on in the eighth.

The shutout was the 13th dealt by the M-Braves this season, which is T-2nd in Double-A. Mississippi's road success continued with the club moving to 12-4 over their last 16 road games since the All-Star break.

Game Five of the six-game series in Biloxi is on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with RHP David Fletcher (2-4, 6.44) starting for the M-Braves against Biloxi RHP K.C. Hunt (0-1, 1.69). Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

