Blue Wahoos Sustain Another Heart-Breaking Loss in Ninth Inning

August 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Jacob Miller

Pensacola, Fla. - Closing out late-game leads has been the Blue Wahoos' forte during this run of successful seasons.

Right now, it's gone the other way.

The Blue Wahoos took a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning Friday, then were an out away from having a chance for a walk-off win in the ninth, but that quickly vanished with one swing and a 6-3 loss against the Montgomery Biscuits before a crowd of 3,528 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Biscuits' cleanup hitter, Herberto Hernandez, pounced on a hanging curve ball from Blue Wahoos reliever Woo-Suk Go and blasted a 3-run homer into the water beyond left field. The no-doubter moonshot was the 14th homer for Hernandez this season, part of a slugging tandem with shortstop Carson Williams that has produced 29 homers.

This loss followed a blown 8-5 lead by the Blue Wahoos bullpen in the ninth inning on Wednesday. Prior to these two setbacks, the Blue Wahoos had been 43-2 when entering the eighth inning of games with a lead.

The decisive clout was unfortunately the fourth time in his past nine relief appearances that Woo-Suk Go has surrendered three or more runs. He joined the team on July 11 as part of a multi-player trade with the San Diego Padres.

Things started so differently Friday for the home club. The first 1,000 fans into the stadium received an attractive Blue Wahoos logo water bottle, courtesy of game sponsor Columbia Southern University. The afternoon weather parted into a clear blue sky.

Blue Wahoos starter Jacob Miller, 21, making his home debut since being elevated from the High-A Beloit (Wisc.) Sky Carp, continued his impressive progression this season.

Miller, the Miami Marlins' second-round pick in 2022 out of high school in Ohio, spun a five-inning shutout. He allowed just four hits and two walks while recording five strikeouts. He breezed through those five innings, wasting little time between pitches.

It was Miller's third start since being elevated and followed his strong, scoreless five innings last week in his first Double-A win against the Mississippi Braves.

He was in line for another one after Jacob Berry hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning - his second in two games - to give the Blue Wahoos a 2-0 lead. Graham Pauley's RBI double made it 3-0 in the sixth.

Reliever Chandler Jozwiak had a scoreless sixth inning against the Biscuits, but in the seventh, the Biscuits' Willy Vasquez mashed a homer to lead off the inning. Jalen Battles singled, moved over on a bunt, then scored on Tanner Murray's RBI single.

After Matt Pushard picked up his 11th hold with a scoreless eighth, Woo Suk-Go yielded three consecutive singles with one out. The last one tied the game. After striking out the next batter, he made the mistake pitch to Hernandez and it was the game-changer.

The Biscuits racked up 13 hits in the game. The Blue Wahoos had four players with a hit apiece.

Now, the Blue Wahoos will try and work toward a split of the series in Saturday's fifth game of the homestand. Newcomer Robby Snelling (1-0, 0.90), a left-hander who has been stellar in his first two starts on the road, will be on the mound for the Blue Wahoos.

