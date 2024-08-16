Hernandez Delivers Clutch Homer, Biscuits Complete Another Comeback Win Against Pensacola

August 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Heriberto Hernandez

PENSACOLA, FL - From down three runs, the Montgomery Biscuits (64-48, 24-19) put together another comeback win, 6-3, over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (61-49, 23-19) on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Heriberto Hernandez delivered a three-run homer in the ninth to put Montgomery ahead for the first time.

Pensacola led 3-0 after six innings. Logan Workman delivered his seventh quality start of the season. He pitched six innings and allowed three runs.

In the seventh, Willy Vasquez unloaded for a solo homer to left field for Montgomery's first run. Tanner Murray added an RBI single to make it 3-2.

Paul Gervase delivered a pair of scoreless innings to keep the game within a run after eight inning.

The Biscuits strung together three hits in the ninth to tie the game. Murray flared a single to right field to tie it at 3-3, scoring Jalen Battles. Murray finished 3-for-5 with two RBI. Two batters later, Hernandez hammered a three-run shot to the bay past left field to put the Biscuits ahead for the first time, 6-3.

Austin Vernon picked up his seventh save with a shutout frame in the bottom of the ninth.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Yoniel Curet will make the start for Montgomery while Robby Snelling is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

