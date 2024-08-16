Are You Ready for It? Blue Wahoos to Give Away Two Taylor Swift Concert Tickets on "Low E.R.A.S Night"

PENSACOLA, FL - Have you had a cruel summer? Do you enjoy rooting for the anti-hero? Well, look what you made us do. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are giving away two tickets to Taylor Swift's October 25 concert at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans as part of their "Low E.R.A.s Night" at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, August 17.

As part of the festivities, the Blue Wahoos will wear special concert tee-inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game on the home plate concourse. Fans of Low E.R.A.s will hear familiar music at the stadium throughout the night.

One lucky fan in attendance will win two tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out The Eras Tour, the highest-grossing concert tour in history. The winner will be announced after the conclusion of the game, followed by a postgame fireworks show presented by Hill-Kelly. Fans must be present for a chance to win.

Very limited seats remain to Saturday's game against the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Gates open at 5:00 for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

