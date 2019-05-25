Shuckers Secure Series over BayBears with Second Shutout Win

May 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





MOBILE, AL - For the second straight night the Biloxi Shuckers (27-22) jumped out to an early lead over the Mobile Bay Bears (19-28) and pitched their way to a 5-0 shutout victory in front of a Saturday crowd at Hank Aaron Stadium. Drew Rasmussen tossed scoreless baseball for a third straight start while Patrick Leonard enjoyed another multi-hit night at the plate.

Mobile starting pitcher Jason Alexander (L, 1-2) retired eight in a row and struck out five to start the game before the Shuckers put together a two-out rally in the third. Robie Rojas doubled and scored on a Michael O'Neill two-bagger while Trent Grisham drew a walk. Jake Gatewood then punched a ball into center, scoring two and giving the Shuckers a 3-0 lead.

Rasmussen issued a walk and allowed a single in the third but worked a 6-3 double play to escape the inning. Biloxi's starter completed four innings, stepped to the mound in the fifth and walked Erick Salcedo before being lifted from the game. Devin Williams (W, 6-2) entered from the bullpen and continued to strand Mobile runners aboard. The BayBears left two on in the fifth and two more in the sixth against Williams after Salcedo flied out to right.

Aaron Kurcz (H,2) covered on the mound behind Williams, pitching around a single in the seventh and a double in the eighth.

Biloxi loaded the bases in the ninth with three straight hits against Joe Gatto. Leonard doubled to leadoff the inning while Dillon Thomas and Luis Aviles Jr. followed with singles to put Weston Wilson at the plate. Wilson bounced a ball to short and Leonard scored on a fielding error by Connor Justus. Bruce Caldwell then plated Thomas with an RBI groundout to make it 5-0.

Daniel Brown entered the in home half of the ninth in a cleanup role but walked two and surrendered a single to Jahmai Jones to load the bases. With the tying run on deck, Nate Griep (S,10) took over from the 'pen in a save situation and shut the door. Jhoan Urena fouled out to third and Jack Kruger popped out to first as Griep locked up his tenth save on the year and 98th of his career. Mobile left 13 runners stranded and went just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position against Biloxi pitching.

With series in hand, the Shuckers wrap the five-game set with the BayBears on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm. Biloxi will send RHP Bowden Francis (1-4, 6.03) to the mound against Mobile RHP Zack Kelly (1-2, 2.65). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

Full Season Shuck Nation memberships, Weekender Shuck Nation memberships and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. Biloxi will host the 2019 Southern League All-Star Festivities, with a Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 and the All-Star Game at 6:35 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park. Tickets for 2019 All-Star Events are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.