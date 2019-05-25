Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 25 at Mississippi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Mississippi Braves in Saturday's 7:05 p.m. ET contest. RHP Sixto Sanchez (0-1, 2.53 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Mississippi RHP Ian Anderson (2-3, 3.70 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn, JaxShrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

DUGGER DOMINATES IN 4-1 SHRIMP WIN

Jacksonville starter Robert Dugger fired seven innings of one-run ball on Friday to lead the Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-1 victory over the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park. Dugger scored the first run of the game, racing home on a wild pitch in the third inning. Later in the frame, Joe Dunand lifted a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-0. Mississippi answered in the bottom of the inning on a Drew Waters RBI single that halved the lead. In the fifth inning, Bryson Brigman notched an RBI single and Stone Garrett trailed with an RBI triple to increase the advantage to 4-1. Through his seven innings, Dugger struck out eight and yielded just one run on five hits. Tyler Stevens twirled a scoreless eighth and Dylan Lee did the same in the ninth for his fifth save.

FOUR THE WIN

Jacksonville knocked off Mississippi 4-1 on Friday, the fourth time in the last six games that the club has eclipsed the four-run marker. For a team that has thrived on strong pitching throughout the season, that four-run barrier has been critical to meet for the Jumbo Shrimp to find success. When Jacksonville scores at least four runs in a game, the club is 14-3. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated three runs or fewer in 31 of their 48 contests, and the club has posted just a 4-27 record in those affairs. Jacksonville has now won their last 12 games when tallying at least four runs in a contest.

RING OF FIRE

Jacksonville right-hander Robert Dugger struck out eight with just one run on five hits against on Friday in Mississippi, continuing a strong stretch of pitching for Jumbo Shrimp starters. In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 28 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.33 ERA (43 ER in 166.0 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 46 (2.5 BB/9), fanned 134 (7.3 K/9) and yielded 124 hits (6.7 H/9). Sixto Sanchez hopes to continue this excellent run with his start on Saturday at the Braves.

THOU SHALT NOT STEAL

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 16 men caught stealing is the most of any backstop in Double-A. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 29 potential base stealers, second at the Double-A level and tied for fourth out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 46.0 percent caught stealing rate is the best of any Double-A club.

A SERIES OF FORTUNATE EVENTS?

Jacksonville has taken two of the first three games in their series at Mississippi and the Jumbo Shrimp have won four of their last six contests heading into play on Saturday. If Jacksonville can net one more victory against the Braves, it would be the club's first series win since taking four of five from Tennessee from April 25-29, as well as the Jumbo Shrimp's first road set triumph of the season. Jacksonville is currently mired in a four-series skid, their longest since dropping six sets in a row from April 12 through May 13 of the 2016 campaign.

BATS OF WET NEWSPAPER

Jacksonville bashed three home runs in three games from May 10-12. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have followed that up without going yard in 11 consecutive contests, surpassing their previous season-long drought of nine games to open the campaign. In addition, over this 11-game stretch, Jacksonville has mustered just 14 extra-base hits as a team, 13 of which are doubles. Not coincidentally, on the season, Jacksonville has scored the second-fewest runs (112) out of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball this season. The club ranks last in the minors in slugging percentage (.288), walks (107) and OPS (.569), as well as second-to-last in doubles (49), on-base percentage (.281) and home runs (12).

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Jacksonville outfielder Stone Garrett blasted a double and triple on Friday, marking the first time a Jumbo Shrimp position player laced an extra-base hit since Monday... If Jacksonville can play error-free baseball on Saturday, it would mark the first time all season the club has gone three games in a row without a miscue.

