Burrows Transferred to Mississippi, Aro to Danville

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves have made the following roster moves before tonight's 6:05 pm game against Jacksonville, which affects the Mississippi Braves roster. LHP Thomas Burrows has been transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett, and RHP Jonathan Aro was transferred to Rookie-Danville.

Burrows, 24, the No. 17 overall prospect for the Braves according to MLB Pipeline made 16 appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett, going 1-0 with a 5.21 ERA (11 ER/19.0 IP), 12 walks, 20 strikeouts, and a .263 opponent's batting average. The Florence, AL native was a non-roster invite to major league spring training with the Braves and made seven hitless relief appearances. Over 7.1 innings, he allowed no runs and no hits, striking out five and walking four.

Last season Burrows split the campaign between Rome (A), Florida (A+) and Mississippi and combined to go 6-2 with a 2.66 ERA (20 ER/67.2 IP), 11 saves and 86 strikeouts across 45 games. He ranked in the Top 10 among Atlanta's relief prospects (min. 30 IP) in saves (T3rd, 11), hits per 9.0 innings (5th, 6.4) and ERA (8th, 2.66).

The Braves acquired Burrows along with LHP Luiz Gohara from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for OF Mallex Smith and RHP Shae Simmons on January 11, 2017. Seattle originally selected Burrows in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of the University of Alabama where he is the all-time saves leader.

Aro, 28, is 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA (7 ER/16.0 IP) in eight games for the M-Braves this season with six walks and 14 strikeouts. The Braves signed the free agent, Aro, to a minor league contract on February 1, 2019.

Tonight is game four of the five-game series against Jacksonville at Trustmark Park and it features a pair of the top prospects in baseball on he mound. Atlanta Braves No. 2 overall prospect RHP Ian Anderson (2-3, 3.70) starts for the M-Braves against Marlins top prospect RHP Sixto Sanchez (0-1, 2.53). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

Saturday's Promotions:

Post-Game Fireworks - Join us for the first of two Patriotic themed Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas at Trustmark Park!

M-Braves Patriotic Cap Giveaway - In partnership with Mississippi Veterans Affairs, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Mississippi Braves patriotic cap.

Pre-Game Gold Star Families Recognition - Arrive early and join the M-Braves as we recognize Gold Star Families from Mississippi with a ceremony on the field before the game.

Live Music - Jason Turner Band (Rock / Americana Power Trio from Jackson, MS).

