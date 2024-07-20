Shuckers Rewrite Record Books in Dominant 19-1 Win Over Biscuits

BILOXI, MS - In a record-setting night, the Biloxi Shuckers (44-43, 14-6) set the single-game franchise record for runs in a game and Eric Brown Jr. set a new career-high with seven RBI in a 19-1 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (48-41, 8-12) at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. Brown Jr.'s seven RBI night was the third-most in a single game in franchise history and he set a career-high with two home runs. The game also saw the Shuckers score nine runs on seven hits in the second inning, with both marks tied for the fourth-most in a single-inning in franchise history.

Darrien Miller started the scoring with an RBI single in the first for a 1-0 lead, and the Shuckers quickly doubled the lead with an RBI single from Connor Scott in the second. Dylan O'Rae made it 3-0 with an RBI single to left and an RBI fielder's choice from Brock Wilken two batters later made it 4-0. The Shuckers took a 6-0 lead on a bases-loaded two-RBI double from Eric Brown Jr. and a passed ball brought him home for the sixth run of the inning. Connor Scott later recorded his second hit of the inning, a three-run home run to right, making it 10-0. The Shuckers added on with their 11 th run of the night in the fourth with a solo home run from Eric Brown Jr. over the wall in left.

The Biscuits tallied their only run of the night in the sixth off an RBI groundout to short, scoring Mason Auer from third. The Shuckers answered in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single from Connor Scott, his fifth RBI of the night. A two-RBI double from Darrien Miller, a sacrifice fly from Eric Brown Jr. and an RBI double from Ernesto Martinez Jr. made it 16-1 in the seventh. Brown Jr. then set the Shuckers' new single-game run record with a three-run home run in the eighth, making it 19-1.

All nine players in the Shuckers order reached base, with eight tallying a hit. Dylan O'Rae (2-for-4), Darrien Miller (2-for-4), Eric Brown Jr. (3-for-5), Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2-for-5) and Connor Scott (3-for-5) all tallied multiple hits. Brown Jr. (7 RBI), Scott (5 RBI) and Miller (3 RBI) all recorded multiple RBI. Miller was also hit by a pitch in the second, putting him one away from tying the Shuckers single-season franchise record of 20, set by Jacob Nottingham in 2017.

Brett Wichrowski dazzled for the Shuckers on the mound, allowing one run and striking out six over six innings, tying his career-high. Russell Smith, Nate Peterson and Adam Seminaris closed out the game with a scoreless inning from each out of the Shuckers bullpen. Wichrowski (2-0) earned the win while Biscuits' starter Trevor Martin (0-2) took the loss.

The Shuckers conclude their three-game homestand on Sunday with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch and Christmas in July. Logan Henderson (4-1, 3.45) is set to start for the Shuckers against Ian Seymour (5-3, 2.36) for the Biscuits. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game and fans can receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

