Guzman, Rada, and Relievers Rally Pandas for 6-4 Win

July 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

KODAK, TENNESSEE - Shortstop Denzer Guzman blasted a three-run homer, centerfielder Nelson Rada registered three hits, and Rocket City got four shutout innings from its relief corps as they took game one of a huge three-game series from Tennessee 6-4 Friday evening at Smokies Stadium. With the win, the Trash Pandas moved into a tie for first place with the Smokies in the second half of the Southern League's North Division standings.

The Smokies struck first in the first as a single from second baseman James Triantos preceded a two-run homer by shortstop Matt Shaw to give Tennessee an early 2-0 lead.

Rocket City responded in the third as back-to-back doubles from second baseman Mac McCroskey and centerfielder Nelson Rada respectively put the Trash Pandas on the board. After a groundout advanced Rada to third, he would score on a sacrifice fly to left by designated hitter Orlando Martinez to tie the game.

Tennessee would retake the lead with two more in the bottom of the third. Shaw drove in his third run of the game with a single. Later, Triantos raced home on a fielder's choice to put the Smokies ahead 4-2.

However, the Trash Pandas took the lead for good in the fourth. A one out double from catcher Tyler Payne and a walk by first baseman Sam Brown set the stage for Guzman who belted his fifth dinger of the year to put Rocket City in front 5-4. Rocket City would then plate a much-needed insurance run in the eighth as McCroskey walked, stole second, went to third on a balk, then scored on a single by Rada giving Nelson his second RBI of the contest.

That was enough for the Trash Pandas' pitching staff. Starter Caden Dana (W, 6-6) got the win after allowing four runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking none. Relievers John O'Reilly, Michael Darrell-Hicks and Camden Minacci combined to toss four innings of shutout ball on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts to nail down the win. Minacci (S, 4) struck out three in the ninth for the save.

The loss went to Tennessee starter Alex Troop (L, 1-3) after he allowed five runs on seven hits over six frames.

The bottom-third of the Rocket City order (Guzman, McCroskey, and Rada) went a combined 6-11 with a homer, five RBI, three doubles, four runs scored and a stolen base. Rada finished 3-4 with a double, two singles, two RBI and a run scored to lead the Trash Pandas' offense. Meanwhile, McCroskey went 2-3 with two doubles, two runs, and a stolen base. Third baseman Eric Wagaman chipped win on a 2-3 effort with a double.

Shaw went 3-4 and finished a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI to pace Tennessee. Triantos was 2-4 with two singles and two runs as well. Catcher Casey Opitz also had two singles for the Smokies.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies will face off in game two of their three-game series Saturday evening. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Victor Mederos 4-6, 6.16 ERA (RCT) vs. Matthew Thompson 2-4, 4.86 ERA (TNS)

