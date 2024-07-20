Barons Get Walk-Off Walk with No-Hitter in 1-0 Win against Lookouts
July 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Birmingham Barons News Release
Jairo Iriarte and Garrett Schoenle had a combined no-hitter as the Birmingham Barons won 1-0 over the Chattanooga Lookouts at Regions Field on Saturday afternoon. With the seven-inning game tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Matt Hogan walked with the bases loaded, and Jacob Burke scored the walk-off walk to give the Barons the win.
Starting pitcher Iriarte pitched five innings, giving up only no hits, no runs, and one walk with six strikeouts. Schoenle pitched two innings, giving up only no hits, no runs, and one walk with three strikeouts. Schoenle was part of a no-hitter at AAA Charlotte earlier this season, and he was involved in a combined no-hitter.
Both teams struggled offensively for most of the game. The Barons only had four hits. Terrell Tatum had a hit and two walks to lead the Barons. Mario Camilletti had two hits, along with a Wilfred Veras double.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Michael Turner walked and Jacob Burke replaced Turner at first base. Mario Camilletti singled to left field and Jason Matthew walks to lead the bases. Four pitches later, Hogan gets the winning walk.
