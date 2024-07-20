Barons Get 3-1 Win Against Lookouts in Game 2 of Doubleheader

Michael Turner's RBI triple jump-started the Baron's offense as Birmingham defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 3-1 before 4,359 in Game 2 of the Saturday doubleheader. The Barons scored two more runs with a Shawn Goosenberg RBI single and a Jacob Burke RBI single.

Starting pitcher LHP Noah Schultz (0-2, 2.01) pitched a gem for the Barons, pitching four innings, giving up no hits, no runs, and two walks with one strikeout. Schultz lowered his ERA to 2.01 on the season. RHP Dalton Roach (1-0, 0.00) gets the win in relief pitching the fifth inning, giving up one hit, no runs, and no walks with one strikeout. LHP Gil Luna gets his third save of the season, going two innings, giving up no hits, one earned run, and three walks with a strikeout.

With the win, the Barons are 14-3 against the Lookouts this season and 9-2 at Regions Field this season.

Next, the Barons will face the Lookouts in game 3 of the three-game series with RHP Mason Adams (6-3, 2.19) taking the mound for the Barons on Sunday at 4:00 pm at Regions Field.

