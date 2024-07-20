Biscuits Rocked in Loss to Shuckers

July 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits in action

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Montgomery Biscuits in action(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (48-41, 8-12) were throttled in a 19-1 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (44-43, 14-6) on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers set a club record with 19 runs.

Biloxi jumped to a double-digit lead with a nine-run second inning. Trevor Martin was chased from the game in the inning to end his fourth Double-A start.

Mason Auer led off the sixth inning with a single, stole a base, and scored the club's lone run on an RBI groundout from Willy Vasquez.

Eric Brown Jr highlighted the big night for Biloxi, finishing with two homers and seven RBI in the best offensive performance of his professional career.

The series finale is on Sunday night at Keesler Federal Park. Ian Seymour will make the start for Montgomery while Logan Henderson is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 5:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.