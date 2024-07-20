M-Braves Win Fourth-Straight on Saturday Night

PENSACOLA, FL - The Mississippi Braves won their fourth straight game on Saturday night with a 5-1 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium. In the win, the M-Braves set a new single-season team record for steals with three on the night, giving the squad 161 for the season (in 88 games), surpassing the 159 compiled by the 2007 club. The victory clinches the second-straight series win for the M-Braves.

Lucas Braun (W, 2-1) made his third Double-A start on Saturday and surrendered one hit over 6.0 shutout innings, walking four and striking out five. The pitching effort held the Blue Wahoos (11-9, 49-39) off the scoreboard through 8.2 innings.

The M-Braves (11-9, 42-46) got to Pensacola starter Patrick Monteverde (L, 1-1) in the fourth inning for a run to take a 1-0 lead. Justin Dean reached on an error, and Cal Conley followed with a single. Yolbert Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly to score Dean for the run.

In the sixth, Dean opened the frame with a single and, with two outs, scored on the second single of the night by Keshawn Ogans. The M-Braves third baseman extended his on-base streak to 19 games by finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI, run, and stolen bases. Dean was 2-for-5, and his sixth-inning steal of second base set the new team record for steals in a single season at 160. He also leads the Southern League with 37 this season.

In the ninth, the M-Braves tacked on three insurance runs, taking advantage of four hits and another Wahoos error. Sebastian Rivero hit a two-run single, and Brandon Parker doubled in the third run of the inning. Parker was the fifth Mississippi player with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.

Austin Smith escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning and posted a scoreless frame, and Elison Joseph dealt a 1-2-3 eighth inning for his third-straight scoreless appearance since coming up from High-A Rome.

Rolddy Munoz was an out away from finishing a shutout, but Cody Morissette hit a two-out double to score Zach Zubia and make it a 5-1 game.

The M-Braves have scored five runs in their last three games and look for a three-game sweep of Pensacola on Sunday afternoon.

The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos conclude the three-game set on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is set for 4:05 pm with RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-1, 4.50) starting for Mississippi against LHP Adam Laskey (3-2, 4.15) for Pensacola. Coverage begins at 3:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

After the nine-game road trip, the M-Braves' next homestand will be Tuesday, July 30, through Sunday, August 11, against the Tennessee Smokies and Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. For tickets and more information on promotions, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.

