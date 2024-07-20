Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Gulfport Seabee Base

BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a $3,000 donation to the NCBC Base in Gulfport, supporting a future event in coordination with Military One Coast. The donation was announced prior to the Shuckers' game on July 20 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

"We're thrilled to support the NCBC base in Gulfport," Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell said. "We've partnered with Military One Coast to provide an event specifically for them; more information will come soon. It's another important step to continue to develop our relationship with the military personnel here on the Gulf Coast."

NCBC exists to maintain and operate facilities and provide services and material in support of Naval Construction Force Units, including Amphibious Construction Fleet Units, the Maritime Prepositioning Force (Enhanced), and other fleet and assigned organizational units deployed from or homeported at NCBC Gulfport, and to perform such other functions and tasks as may be assigned by higher authority. The base is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, with 39 tenants who call the base home.

