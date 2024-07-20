Rain Washes Away Trash Pandas and Smokies

KODAK, TENNESSEE - Mother Nature tossed a complete game shutout Saturday night as the Trash Pandas and Smokies were postponed due to rain from Smokies Stadium.

The game was stopped in the bottom of the second inning with the score knotted up at one. Tennessee scored in the first on an RBI single from Matt Shaw, while the Trash Pandas got a sac fly from centerfielder Nelson Rada in the second to tie the game.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon beginning at noon. Game one will start back up from where it stopped in the second inning and go a full nine frames. Game two will be seven innings long. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters (Game Two): Sam Bachman 0-1, 3.60 ERA (RCT) vs. Sam Armstrong 0-0, 0.00 ERA (TNS)

