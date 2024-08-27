Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Prior to Series Opener against Montgomery

August 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP James Meeker has been added to the active roster from Triple-A Nashville and INF Ben Metzinger has been placed on the Development List as of August 25. The active roster now stands at 28 players. Meeker has been assigned No. 24.

Meeker made four shutout appearances with the Shuckers before being promoted to Nashville on April 21. With Nashville, Meeker held a 3.82 ERA over 28 appearances and 37.2 innings. He also made his MLB debut on June 7, 2024, with the Milwaukee Brewers against the Detroit Tigers, tossing a scoreless inning.

