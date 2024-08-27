Pandas Get Smoked

August 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas dropped their series opener in a 8-2 defeat against the Tennessee Smokies Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

Tennessee went to work in the second inning as outfielder Cole Roederer singled in a run. Later, a two-run single from infielder Fabian Pertuz proved to be the final blow against Rocket City starter Chase Chaney (L, 6-11) who left after allowing three runs over 1.1 innings. Trash Pandas reliever John O'Reilly stranded two runners on with one out after taking over for Chaney.

The Smokies added two more runs in the sixth thanks to a base hit from infielder Luis Verdugo and a force out off the bat of designated hitter Haydn McGeary. Rocket City got on the scoreboard in the bottom half with a run-scoring single from infielder Ben Gobbel.

Gobbel's base hit was the only earned run charged to Smokies starting pitcher Antonio Santos (W, 8-3) who allowed just three hits and struck out eight batters through 5.2 innings.

Tennessee added to its lead in the eighth. With the bases loaded, Roederer cleared them with a three-run double. His four RBI day pushed the Smokies to an 8-1 lead.

Rocket City got one run back in the ninth on a two-out single from infielder Denzer Guzman as the Smokies took game one 8-2.

Both teams finished with nine hits on the night with infielder David Mershon and outfielder Nelson Rada leading the Trash Pandas with a pair of knocks. Verdugo paced both squads with a three-hit game.

Rocket City will aim to bounce back against the Smokies on Wednesday for Football and Cheer Night and Tito's Dog Day presented by Inline Electric. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: George Klassen (RCT) vs. Chris Kachmar (TNS)

Southern League Stories from August 27, 2024

