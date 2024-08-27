David Mershon Looks to be the New Spark Plug in Rocket City

On July 16th, a dream came true for an infielder out of Mississippi State as he heard his name called in the MLB Draft. David Mershon was selected 532nd overall by the Los Angeles Angels just over a month ago and already finds himself playing at the Double-A level.

Mershon was overcome with emotion hearing his name called.

"It was a surreal experience hearing my name called knowing the hard work I have put in my whole life to get to this point has paid off," Mershon said. "I get to continue playing the game I love at the highest level."

Mershon excelled in his sophomore season at Mississippi State where he finished with a .347 average and stole 27 bases. This earned Mershon a First-team all-SEC selection alongside current Rocket City teammate Christian Moore.

He's continued that success to begin his Trash Pandas career, collecting a base hit in each of his first nine starts as a professional.

With the former Bulldog also being from Taylors, South Carolina, he's a southerner through and through.

"When I found out I would be assigned to the Trash Pandas it was only a seven-hour drive from my home in South Carolina and only a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Mississippi State so it's super cool I am able to stay in the south." Mershon said.

This has helped David in the process of transitioning from collegiate baseball to the minor leagues.

Along with the move from Mississippi to Alabama, Mershon has had to adjust on the field with the increased difficulty in competition.

"The speed of the game is the biggest difference between college ball and pro ball," Mershon said. "Everything is much faster but learning it and getting used to it is a good part of the challenge and I am enjoying getting better each day and getting up to the speeds of pro ball."

Mershon's first start in the Trash Pandas lineup came on August 8 at home against Birmingham.

He showed off the type of edge he brings to the game of baseball in the third inning when he laid down a bunt down the third base line and bolted out of the batter's box, beating the throw at first for his first professional base hit.

"I bring hustle and competitiveness to the game," Mershon said. "I try to go out there and give it everything I can every day and do what is needed to help my team win and glorify God with what I put out there on the field."

The switch-hitting shortstop who can play all around the diamond is a dynamic player who gives it all he has out there on the diamond every day for the love of the game of baseball that he has.

Mershon brings an edge to the game with his scrappy style of play and his ability to hit for contact with high end speed and a great glove in the field.

His versatility on the defensive side has allowed him to play at four different positions in his first seven games as a professional. His most notable outing came in his third start where he slotted in at center field.

"I haven't played in the outfield in a game since high school," Mershon said. "You can put me anywhere in the field and I am going to hustle the same way, I would at any position and make plays to help my team win games."

