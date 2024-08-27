One Hit Enough to Beat M-Braves on Tuesday

PENSACOLA, FL - Jhancarlos Lara (L, 0-1) and Drew Parrish combined to give up one hit and one unearned run, but it wasn't enough as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Mississippi Braves 1-0 to open the six-game road series on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The M-Braves (26-26, 57-63) out-hit the Blue Wahoos 2-1.

The Blue Wahoos won for the first time in team history while recording one hit. It was the third time in M-Braves history that they allowed one hit and lost. Pensacola (25-26, 63-56) had their six-game losing streak end on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Lara, Atlanta's 14th-ranked prospect, continued to struggle with his command but was effective over his third M-Braves outing. Lara struck out five, walked five over the first four innings, and didn't allow a hit. In the fifth, Johnny Olmstead reached on a fielding error, which was followed by a Jacob Marsee walk. Olmstead was caught stealing at third for the second out, then Jared Serna produced the first hit and only run of the game on a single up the middle to plate Marsee. Lara ended the outing by striking out six and walking five, ceding the one unearned run and one hit.

Drew Parrish has been lights out in August and held Pensacola to no runs or hits over the final 3.0 innings, striking out five and walking none. Parrish has a 0.82 ERA over four appearances and 11.0 innings in August.

Patrick Monteverde (W, 3-3) was a bit better, though, striking out a season-high ten batters, going 7.0 shutout innings on two hits. Woo Suk Go and Dale Stanovich added scoreless frames to combine for the two-hit shutout. Adam Zebrowski collected Mississippi's first hit in the top of the fifth inning with one out, and Keshawn Ogans added the second in the sixth, then was caught stealing.

Game two of the six-game series in Pensacola is on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with RHP Landon Harper (2-1, 1.46) starting for the M-Braves against LHP Luis Palacios (8-6, 5.21) for Pensacola. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The final homestand is September 3-8 against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. The historic final homestand will include a Mystery Giveaway on Friday, September 6, featuring bobbleheads and other collector's items. Saturday, September 7, is the final Post-Game Fireworks Show, and on Sunday, September 8, the first 1,000 fans will get Mississippi Braves Collectors Coin, commemorating the Farewell Season of Mississippi Braves baseball. Before the final home game, fans can come onto the field and take photos with M-Braves players and coaches. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 to book their group.

