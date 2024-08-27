Lookouts Come Back But Fall in Extras

August 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Chattanooga Lookouts pitcher Chase Petty threw seven strong innings, but the Lookouts fell 3-2 in 10 innings to the Birmingham Barons. For the second consecutive home start, Petty only allowed two runs in seven innings. The right-hander finished with five strikeouts to bring his team-high total to 108.

Birmingham took the early lead with two runs on four hits in the second inning. Petty only allowed one hit over the next five innings to keep the Lookouts within two runs.

In the sixth, Ruben Ibarra kicked things off with a double and scored on a fielder's choice by Bubba Thompson. Thompson then came on a Tyler Callihan RBI single.

The game remained tied until the 10th when designated runner Shawn Goosenberg scored on a wild pitch.

Tomorrow Thomas Farr takes the mound for Chattanooga. Farr is looking to extend his streak of six outings allowing three or fewer runs. Game time is set for 7:15 p.m.

