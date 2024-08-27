Shuckers Drop Opener to Biscuits on Tuesday

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (58-60, 28-23) fell by an 11-3 final on Tuesday against the Montgomery Biscuits (70-51, 30-22) at Keesler Federal Park in the series opener. Despite the loss, the Shuckers remain 2.5 games ahead of the Mississippi Braves for the final playoff spot in the South Division.

The Biscuits struck first in the second when a wild pitch, error and RBI triple from Dru Baker plated three. They added to the lead in the fourth with an RBI single from Baker, his second hit of the night. In the seventh, the Biscuits made it a 7-0 game with a three-run home run from Carson Williams that cleared the light tower in left. In the bottom of the inning, the Shuckers struck back with an RBI single from Zavier Warren, making it 7-1. Two batters later, Adam Hall singled in a run on a ball up the line and an errant throw brought home a second on the play, making it 7-3.

In the ninth, Carson Williams expanded the lead to 8-3 with an RBI single and a three-run home run from Dominic Keegan to right made it 11-3. In the bottom of the frame, Darrien Miller made it 11-4 with an RBI single into right, scoring Ethan Murray. Sean Hunley (6-3) earned the win for the Biscuits after a season-high six scoreless innings while Adam Seminaris (1-5) took the loss for the Shuckers.

Adam Hall (2-for-5), Zavier Warren (2-for-4) and Ethan Murray (2-for-3) each tallied multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. Eight of the nine in the Shuckers' order tallied a hit, including Ernesto Martinez Jr., who extended his hit streak to five games.

The series continues on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Tate Kuehner (2-1, 3.98) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Trevor Martin (1-2, 6.37) for the Biscuits. During the game, it's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, Bark in the Park and Kids Eat Free at the ballpark. All kids 12 and under will receive a Schooner's Special coupon including a hot dog, chips and a drink from guest services to redeem at Shipwreck Grill during the game. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's also Happy Hour at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15 to 6:35 p.m. with $4 16oz beer and $6 ready-to-drink cocktails. Snapchat also presents "Less Likes More Love Night" with a towel giveaway for the first 250 fans. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

