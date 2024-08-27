Montgomery's Big Offensive Night Leads to 11-4 Win over Biloxi

August 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (70-51, 30-22) exploded offensively in an 11-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (58-60, 28-23) on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park. The offense racked up 11 hits and a pair of three-run homers.

Montgomery's first big inning came in the second. After a wild pitch and an error scored two runs, Dru Baker drove a ball to the right-field corner for an RBI triple to make it 3-0.

Baker added an RBI single in the fourth to make it 4-0. He finished 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.

Sean Hunley allowed the offense to build a lead with a season-high six shutout innings. He has won back-to-back starts, totaling 11 scoreless innings.

In the seventh, Carson Williams blasted a three-run shot to left field. The shortstop has 16 homers on the season, tied for third in the Southern League.

Dominic Keegan launched a three-run, opposite-field homer in the ninth to make it 11-3.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Tate Kuehner is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

