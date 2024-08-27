Montgomery's Big Offensive Night Leads to 11-4 Win over Biloxi
August 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (70-51, 30-22) exploded offensively in an 11-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (58-60, 28-23) on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park. The offense racked up 11 hits and a pair of three-run homers.
Montgomery's first big inning came in the second. After a wild pitch and an error scored two runs, Dru Baker drove a ball to the right-field corner for an RBI triple to make it 3-0.
Baker added an RBI single in the fourth to make it 4-0. He finished 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.
Sean Hunley allowed the offense to build a lead with a season-high six shutout innings. He has won back-to-back starts, totaling 11 scoreless innings.
In the seventh, Carson Williams blasted a three-run shot to left field. The shortstop has 16 homers on the season, tied for third in the Southern League.
Dominic Keegan launched a three-run, opposite-field homer in the ninth to make it 11-3.
The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Tate Kuehner is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits on the basepaths
(Matt Austin)
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 27, 2024
- Shuckers Drop Opener to Biscuits on Tuesday - Biloxi Shuckers
- Pandas Get Smoked - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Montgomery's Big Offensive Night Leads to 11-4 Win over Biloxi - Montgomery Biscuits
- Lookouts Come Back But Fall in Extras - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Monteverde Magnificent as Blue Wahoos Win with One Hit Against M-Braves - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- One Hit Enough to Beat M-Braves on Tuesday - Mississippi Braves
- David Mershon Looks to be the New Spark Plug in Rocket City - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Phillies to Pandas: Pair of Newly-Traded Arms Get Fresh Start in Rocket City - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Game Info: Tuesday, August 27 at Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 6:05 PM: Blue Wahoos Stadium - Mississippi Braves
- Dashwood Activated - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Prior to Series Opener against Montgomery - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Montgomery's Big Offensive Night Leads to 11-4 Win over Biloxi
- Workman Leads Montgomery to Shutout Win
- Hunley, Morgan Guide Biscuits To 4-1 Win Against Trash Pandas
- Biscuits Drop Series Opener to Trash Pandas, 7-3
- Montgomery Falls to Pensacola in Series Finale