August 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have activated left-handed pitcher Jack Dashwood from the Rocket City Trash Pandas' 60-day injured list on Monday.

The Rocket City roster is now at 28 players.

Dashwood played in two games to begin the 2024 season tossing a combined three innings while striking out five batters.

He was placed on the 7-day injured list on April 23 and transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 31.

The lefty has played for the Trash Pandas from 2022-2024 totaling a 3-1 record with a 5.18 ERA as he's made 51 appearances and two starts.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - August 27, 2024

LHP Jack Dashwood activated to Rocket City Trash Pandas roster from the 60-day injured list

