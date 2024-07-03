Shuckers Drop Series Finale to M-Braves in Front of Season-Best Crowd

BILOXI, MS - In front of 5,728 fans at Keesler Federal Park, the eighth-largest crowd in franchise history, the Biloxi Shuckers (35-41, 5-4) dropped the series finale against the Mississippi Braves (36-41, 5-4), 8-1, on Wednesday night. Despite the loss, the Shuckers won the series two games to one, their fifth series win of the season.

Neither team scored before the sixth inning thanks to a pitcher's duel between Shuckers' starter Brett Wichrowski and M-Braves' starter Lucas Braun. Wichrowski set a new career-high with six shutout innings and limited the M-Braves to two hits with four strikeouts. Braun, meanwhile, recorded six shutout innings in his second Double-A start, working around four hits and two walks.

The M-Braves took a 3-0 lead in the seventh off three bases-loaded walks before Will Childers entered for Biloxi and limited the damage, striking out two with the bases loaded to escape the jam without allowing an inherited runner to score. In the eighth, the M-Braves extended the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single from Bryson Horne, his second RBI of the night. In the ninth, a wild pitch scored Cade Bunnell and a three-run home run from Tyler Tolve extended the lead to 8-0. The Shuckers scored their only run in the bottom of the ninth off a sacrifice fly from Casey Martin, scoring Darrien Miller from third. Braun (1-0) earned the win while Nate Peterson (1-6) took the loss for Biloxi.

The Shuckers start a three-game set on Thursday at Trustmark Park against the M-Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, with Logan Henderson (4-0, 1.66) set to start for Biloxi against Luis De Avila (1-8, 3.93) for Mississippi. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

