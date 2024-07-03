Late Homer Sinks Biscuits in Road Trip Finale

PENSACOLA, FL - A late homer proved to be the difference in the Montgomery Biscuits (43-35, 3-6) 4-3 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (43-34, 5-4) to cap a nine-game road trip on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Blue Wahoos scored two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Similar to his Double-A debut, Trevor Martin settled in after a tough first inning and pitched four scoreless frames. He allowed two runs, one earned, in five innings with five strikeouts.

In the second, Nick Schnell launched a home run over the right-field wall, his eighth long ball of the season. The Biscuits left the bases loaded in the inning and trailed 2-1.

Down 3-1 in the eighth, Tanner Murray drove a two-run shot into the Pensacola Bay past left field to tie the game. The Biscuits did not have the lead for long as Jacob Berry led off the bottom of the inning with a blast to right field to make it 4-3.

The Biscuits got the tying run to second base in the ninth. The club will return home to Riverwalk Stadium for Independence Day with a MAX Fireworks Show and t-shirt giveaway highlighting the celebration. To reserve your seat, click HERE.

The fourth game of the series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ian Seymour will make the start for Montgomery while Luis Palacios is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

