Birmingham Scores Seven in the Ninth to Defeat Trash Pandas

July 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (6-3, 39-38) fell apart late against the Birmingham Barons (4-5, 45-32) in a 8-7 loss on Wednesday night at Regions Field. Rocket City lost a six-run lead as the Barons came back in the ninth after entering the inning down 7-1.

Rocket City found the scoreboard first for the third straight game of the series as outfielder Eric Wagaman doubled in a run in the first. Wagaman sent one deep to center field where the ball popped out of the glove of Barons outfielder Matt Hogan allowing the run to score.

Wagaman struck again in the third with a run-scoring single to extend the lead. A wild throw to second base from Barons catcher Michael Turner would score Wagaman from third to make it a 3-0 Rocket City lead. The Trash Pandas added another run in the fourth on a wild pitch from Barons starting pitcher Jake Eder to score infielder Ben Gobbel.

Birmingham got on the board in a big way in the bottom of the inning with a solo shot from infielder Tim Elko against Rocket City starter Victor Mederos. The Trash Pandas would respond with a homer of their own in the next half inning as infielder Tucker Flint went the opposite way for his ninth homer of the season to put Rocket City up 5-1.

One out away from qualifying for a potential decision, Mederos would be taken out of the ballgame due to injury with the bases loaded and two outs. Rocket City reliever John O'Reilly would strike out the first batter he faced to keep the Trash Pandas in front.

Rocket City outfielder Gustavo Campero continued his hot start to this series in the sixth with an RBI double. Campero has driven in four runs in the first three games of the series.

Flint struck again in the seventh as he crushed one over the right field wall for his second homer of the game and first multi-homer game of his career. The solo blast marked Flint's tenth of the season to tie for the team lead alongside Campero putting Rocket City up 7-1.

With O'Reilly still on the mound in the ninth, infielder Jason Matthews was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in a run. Hogan drove in two more against O'Reilly on a ground-rule double with no outs in the inning. Pinch hitter Edgar Quero singled in two more runs to bring the Barons to within one.

Rocket City brought in reliever Hayden Seig (L, 2-3) but the damage didn't stop. After a double from infielder Jacob Gonzalez put a pair in scoring position, designated hitter Brooks Baldwin singled to drive both in and give Birmingham an epic 8-7 comeback victory.

The series will now shift to Toyota Field where the Trash Pandas will host the Barons for the first of three straight Fireworks Nights to honor Independence Weekend. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Sam Bachman (RCT) vs. Mason Adams (BIR)

