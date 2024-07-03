Darrien Miller, Logan Henderson Honored by Milwaukee Brewers

July 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that Darrien Miller was named the organization's Minor League Player of the Month and Logan Henderson was named the organization's Pitcher of the Month for June. The pair joins Mike Boeve (April) and Shane Smith (May) as the third and fourth Shuckers' players to earn honors from the Brewers organization this season.

Over 18 games with the Shuckers in June, Miller hit .283 (17-for-60) with 4 doubles, 9 RBI and a Southern League-best .456 on-base percentage. Miller also drew 10 walks and was hit by a pitch 9 times in 79 plate appearances. He enters today five away from tying the Shuckers single-season record of 20 HBP, set by Jacob Nottingham in 2017.

Henderson went 4-0 with a 1.66 ERA (21.2ip, 4er) over 4 starts for Biloxi in June. He issued just 4 walks with 29 strikeouts, posting a 0.88 WHIP and holding opponents to a .192 batting average (15-for-78). He matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work on June 15 vs. Tennessee and again on June 28 vs. Pensacola. He became the 10 th pitcher in Shuckers' franchise history (since 2015) to record multiple games with 10-plus strikeouts in a single season. Henderson also led the Southern League in wins (4) and was third in strikeouts (29) in June.

