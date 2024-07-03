Logan Henderson Named Southern League Pitcher of the Month

July 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Logan Henderson

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers' starter Logan Henderson has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Month for June. Henderson becomes the first Shuckers player to win a monthly league award since Zavier Warren was named the league's Player of the Month in September of 2023. Henderson becomes the first pitcher to do so since Carlos Rodriguez earned Southern League Pitcher of the Month honors in July of 2023.

Henderson went 4-0 with a 1.66 ERA (21.2ip, 4er) over 4 starts for Biloxi in June. He issued just 4 walks with 29 strikeouts, posting a 0.88 WHIP and holding opponents to a .192 batting average (15-for-78). He matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work on June 15 vs. Tennessee and again on June 28 vs. Pensacola. He became the 10th pitcher in Shuckers' franchise history (since 2015) to record multiple games with 10-plus strikeouts in a single season. Henderson also led the Southern League in wins (4) and was third in strikeouts (29) in June.

Henderson, the Milwaukee Brewers' 16th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2021 Draft out of McLennan Community College. Henderson was promoted to Double-A Biloxi on June 1, 2024, after two starts with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

