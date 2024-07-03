Holub Promoted to Triple-A, Hall Reinstated from 7-Day IL for Shuckers

July 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Blake Holub has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville and OF/2B Adam Hall has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List. The active roster stands at 27 players.

Holub allowed one unearned run over 12 appearances and 15 innings with Biloxi. He walked just 2 and struck out 18, including three strikeouts in two appearances. He previously made 15 appearances with Triple-A Nashville earlier this season.

Hall, who was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on June 27, 2024, retroactive to June 26, was 10-for-33 (.303) over 9 games with Biloxi prior to being placed on the Injured List.

