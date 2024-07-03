M-Braves Host Shuckers for Independence Day Series, MOHS Want You Prepared this Fourth of July Weekend

Make your plans to join the M-Braves and City of Pearl for our Independence Day Game with a Post-Game Patriotic Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi! Get your tickets in advance to save from the day-of-game price!

The Mississippi Office of Highway Safety (MOHS) and the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are urging drivers to buckle up. MOHS is determined to reduce incidents and fatalities related to driver and passenger behavior. The national seat belt usage rate in 2023 was 91.9%, which is good - but it can be better. The other 8.1% still need to be reminded that seat belts save lives. In 2023, Mississippi's seat belt usage rate was 82.2%, which is almost 10% less than the national rate.

On a national average, every 47 minutes someone not wearing a seat belt dies in a car crash. In 2022, in the U.S., 11,302 people killed in car crashes were not wearing seat belts. Here at MOHS, we want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike. Therefore, if you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help MOHS spread this lifesaving message, "Seat belts save lives, and everyone - front seat and back, child and adult - needs to remember to buckle up."

The Mississippi Braves welcome the Biloxi Shuckers to Trustmark Park for the final time for three games, July 4-6. Celebrate Independence Day with a special Thirsty Thursday™ Blues & Brews and, in partnership with the City of Pearl, a Patriotic Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. Friday, July 5, will include a Floppy Cap Giveaway from Bud Light, and Saturday, July 6, features a Beach Towel Giveaway from BCBS and Post-Game Fireworks.

Get set for our Independence Day game on Thursday with our 2023 Stars & Stripes Collection hats! Choose from the New Era 59FIFTY Fitted Cap, or New Era 39THIRTY Cap!

Southern League Stories from July 3, 2024

