Barons' 7-Run 9th Inning Caps the 8-7 Epic Comeback
July 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Birmingham Barons News Release
On a night when fireworks were on full display after the game, the Birmingham Barons provided their own fireworks on the field with a Barons 8-7 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas epic comeback win before 5,201 at Regions Field on Wednesday night. The Barons scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning as Brooks Baldwin's 2-RBI single walked it off for the Barons.
With the Barons trailing 7-1 to start the ninth inning, Wilfred Veras singled on a ground ball to left field. Michael Turner singled to left field. Tyler Neslony walked to load the bases. Jason Matthews was hit by a pitch, scoring Veras. Matt Hogan ground-rule double to left field, scoring Turner and Neslony. That made the score 7-4 with no outs in the inning. Pinch hitter Edgar Quero's line drive scored Mattews and Hogan to pull within one run. Jacob Gonzalez doubled to right field, taking pinch runner Terrell Tatum to third and Gonzalez to second base. On the first pitch to Baldwin, he slaps a single to left field, scoring Tatum and Gonzalez to give the Barons the 8-7 win.
Relief pitcher Eric Adler wins by getting out of a bases-loaded jam at the top of the ninth inning and holding the Trash Pandas at 7-1. Tim Elko and Veras had two hits to lead the Barons.
The Barons finished the nine-game homestand going 3-6 and will travel to Rocket City on Thursday for three games. RHP Mason Adams (6-3, 2.13) will take the mound for the Barons.
