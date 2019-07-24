Shuckers and Jumbo Shrimp Postponed

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Wednesday night's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been postponed due to rain in the Jacksonville area. The game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The Shuckers and Jumbo Shrimp will play two seven-inning games on Thursday night with Game One commencing at 4:05 pm CT. Game Two will take place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One. The Shuckers are scheduled to throw RHP Alec Bettinger (4-5, 3.64) in Game One while Jacksonville is slated to send RHP Kolton Mahoney (3-0, 3.04) to the hill. Neither team has announced a starter for Game Two.

