Shuckers and Jumbo Shrimp Postponed
July 24, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Wednesday night's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been postponed due to rain in the Jacksonville area. The game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.
The Shuckers and Jumbo Shrimp will play two seven-inning games on Thursday night with Game One commencing at 4:05 pm CT. Game Two will take place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One. The Shuckers are scheduled to throw RHP Alec Bettinger (4-5, 3.64) in Game One while Jacksonville is slated to send RHP Kolton Mahoney (3-0, 3.04) to the hill. Neither team has announced a starter for Game Two.
The games can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.
Half-Season Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.
