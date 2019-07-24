Jumbo Shrimp to Make Dreams Come True on Literal 2 for Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Dreams Come True are partnering to welcome a Jacksonville Dreamer and parent to be the only fans at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville on Tuesday, July 30 for Dreams Come True (literal) 2 For Tuesday presented by Community First Credit Union. This historic night, which features a party outside the ballpark, will see the club break a Southern League record with an attendance of just two people.

Josh Ribeiro, Jr., the Jacksonville Dreamer who will be joined by his father Josh Ribeiro, Sr., will throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the 7:05 p.m. contest on July 30. Conveniently, the literal 2 For Tuesday, with just two fans inside the ballpark, doubles as Authentic Jumbo Shrimp Jersey Giveaway Night, as the first two fans through the gates will receive an authentic Jumbo Shrimp jersey. Even with only two fans in attendance, the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville will be fully staffed with concession stands, food and drink hawkers and both press box and promotional staff. Additionally, part of the club's broadcast for the game, which can be heard on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and www.jaxshrimp.com will come from outside the ballpark.

To help celebrate this historic night, the Jumbo Shrimp are holding a party outside the Budweiser Tiki Terrace with concessions available. When the game becomes official at the conclusion of the fifth inning, the club will open the gates for all fans to continue the celebration from inside the ballpark. The festivities include a group singing of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" for the Seventh Inning Stretch.

"We have had our Dreams Come True Literal 2 For Tuesday marked as a highlight on our promotional schedule all season long," said general manager Harold Craw. "We think this will be such a special way for the community to embrace a Jacksonville Dreamer and help us break a record in a memorable and historic night at the ballpark. We look forward to celebrating both inside and outside the ballpark for this special occasion."

Tickets for the rest of the homestand are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

