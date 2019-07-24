Rain Postpones Wednesday's Contest Between Jumbo Shrimp and Shuckers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rain postponed Wednesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Biloxi Shuckers from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. on Thursday, with both contests seven innings in length. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., with MVP gates opening at 4:15 p.m.

Tickets to Wednesday's postgame game can be exchanged at the Jumbo Shrimp box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2019 regular season home game, subject to availability.

Thursday's doubleheader is a Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser. Fans can purchase $1 12 oz. and $2 24 oz. Budweiser draft products at the canopy near the Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Arlington Trail Rated Territory, Oasis concession stand behind Section 115 and right field bleachers, respectively. DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 will also provide music at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace. The Jumbo Shrimp will also take a trip down the old dirt road for some summertime fun, which includes performances from Six Gun Territory, on Country Western Night.

