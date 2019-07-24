Generals Gameday: July 24 vs. Mississippi

July 24, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (56-43 Overall, 17-12 Second Half)

Vs. Mississippi Braves (47-53 Overall, 14-17 Second Half)

Wednesday, July 24 | 6:05 pm CT | Game 100 | 2nd Half Game 30

Generals SP: RHP Emilio Vargas, 1-2, 4.89 ERA

Opponent SP: LHP Tucker Davidson, 4-6, 2.04 ERA

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, took one of two double-header games from the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, with right-hander Matt Peacock (7-3, 2.48 ERA) throwing a complete game shutout in the first half of the twin-bill. The Generals (56-43) now trail the M-Braves (47-53) 8-4 in their season series with only three games remaining, meaning Mississippi is guaranteed to win the teams' 2019 series. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: With a chance to take the series lead, Emilio Vargas will try to build on last week's start against Montgomery (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER). The right-hander hasn't completed six innings since May 9 against Birmingham, and his scoreless effort against the Biscuits was the first time he'd allowed fewer than 2 earned runs in a Double-A start since April 11. His combatant, Mississippi southpaw Tucker Davidson, has battled inconsistency during the past two months. Despite owning an ERA just north of 2.00, Davidson has failed to complete the fourth inning in three of his last seven starts. But when he's on, Davidson is tough nut to crack: He shut out Pensacola over eight innings in his most recent start, throwing just 97 pitches. Three of his six quality starts this year have come in the last month.

PEACOCK FLYING: Right-hander Matt Peacock won his first four starts in July, posting a 4-0 record with a 1.38 ERA and two complete games, including a seven-inning, one-hit shutout of Mississippi on July 23. With one more scheduled start remaining in July, Peacock sits second in the league in both ERA this month and opponent batting average since July 1 (.141).

