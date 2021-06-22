Shuckers and Biscuits Postponed

BILOXI, MS - Due to rain, the Biloxi Shuckers game against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday night has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday night.

Game One of the doubleheader will commence at 5:35 pm on Saturday afternoon and will be played as a seven-inning game. Gates will open at 5 pm. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One and will also be a seven-inning contest.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday night's game can exchange their ticket for any ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability for any remaining 2021 Shuckers home game. Tickets for Saturday's game can be used for entry to both contests. All exchanges must be made at the MGM Park Box Office, located on the northeast corner of the ballpark. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10 am - 5 pm on non-game days and from 10 am to the seventh inning on gamedays.

Biloxi is now set to start their series against the Biscuits on Wednesday at 6:35 pm. It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, with discounted tickets for active and retired military personnel with a valid ID. Military Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the MGM Park Box Office. Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for June and July can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

