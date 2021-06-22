Fourth of July Festivities Return to Blue Wahoos Stadium

June 22, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Fireworks over Blue Wahoos Stadium, home of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Fireworks over Blue Wahoos Stadium, home of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, FL - This Independence Day will be a day of family, food, and fun at Blue Wahoos Stadium!

The 2021 Fourth of July Community Celebration will begin with a Blue Wahoos home game and end with the annual Sertoma Club fireworks show and Symphony Sparks & Stars, presented by Peter J. Mougey with Levin Papantonio Rafferty at the Hunter Amphitheater in Community Maritime Park.

The festivities will begin when the Blue Wahoos take on the Biloxi Shuckers at 4:05 PM on Sunday, July 4. Stadium gates for the baseball game will open at 3:05 PM. A ticket is required to attend the baseball game, and fans may visit BlueWahoos.com to purchase their tickets.

Following the game, fans are welcome to stay for the firework show and symphony at no extra cost. The symphony will perform in the amphitheater in Community Maritime Park and their performance will be livestreamed on the videoboard at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The annual Sertoma Club firework show will begin at 9:00 PM in downtown Pensacola. Gates at the stadium for the postgame symphony and fireworks event will open to the public at 7:30 PM or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the baseball game (if the game ends after 7:00 PM). Admission is free.

Fans may sit in the seating bowl or on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium to enjoy the symphony and fireworks. Concessions will be open and available for purchase. Fans sitting on the field are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on. Outside food and beverages and chairs will not be permitted. Strollers, carts, and wagons are not allowed on the field.

General admission for the fireworks and symphony is free, however fans may purchase admission to VIP dinner events in the Hancock Whitney Club or the Coors Light Party Deck at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Both areas will offer guests an exclusive meal and access to a private cash bar.

The Hancock Whitney Club event will include a premier gourmet dinner buffet prepared by Executive Chef Travis Wilson. The menu will feature roasted pork shank with watermelon BBQ sauce, southwest rubbed chicken with white BBQ sauce, southern green beans, blackened crawfish pasta, loaded baked potato salad, composed salad, and classic All-American favorites including grilled hot dogs and an ice cream bar with assorted toppings. Tickets to this exclusive event are limited and are $50 per person.

The right field Coors Light Party Deck will also be available to fans, offering tremendous ballparks views of the symphony and fireworks and an All-American buffet dinner including BBQ chicken, pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, and dessert. Tickets to the Coors Light Party Deck are $35.

The postgame dinner event is a separate event from the Blue Wahoos game. Fans with tickets to a party deck or the Hancock Whitney Club for the Blue Wahoos game are welcome to stay at the ballpark to enjoy the symphony and fireworks, but must purchase an additional ticket to participate in the postgame dinner event in those areas.

To get tickets to either dinner experience for the fireworks and symphony show, visit BlueWahoos.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.