Biscuits and Shuckers Postponed
June 22, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
BILOXI, Mis. - The Biscuits were rained out in the series opener of their six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday night at MGM Park.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 26 at 5:35 PM CT.
After Biloxi, the Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday on June 29. The rest of the series will include Left Handers Day & Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on June 30; A Summer Tank Top Giveaway by ALFA Insurance on Thursday, July 1; A Sleeve Cooler Giveaway presented by 95.1 The Fox on Friday, July 2; Patriotic Night with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 3; And an Independence Day Celebration with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 4.
