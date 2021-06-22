Cooper Criswell Named Double-A South Pitcher of the Week

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce starting pitcher Cooper Criswell has been named Double-A South Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on June 20, 2021.

The award is the first in Criswell's professional career and marks the second of the season for Rocket City pitchers after Kyle Tyler earned Pitcher of the Week honors on May 30.

Criswell made one start for the Trash Pandas last week and pitched a gem on June 16. Facing the Biloxi Shuckers, Criswell was in fine form. He kept the Shuckers' bats at bay for 6.2 scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and walking none while recording a career-high 14 strikeouts, including the last three hitters he faced, to earn his third win of the season in a 3-0 Trash Pandas victory.

The 14 strikeouts are the most by an Angels farmhand since Tyler Skaggs recorded 14 for Triple-A Salt Lake on July 14, 2016. Just four days later on June 20, fellow Rocket City starter Reid Detmers also struck out 14 in a win over Biloxi. The duo are currently tied for the franchise record for strikeouts in a game.

For the season, Criswell has a 3-3 record with a 3.55 ERA (15 ER/38.0 IP) with only four walks and 52 strikeouts over his first seven starts. His 52 strikeouts currently rank fifth in Double-A South.

Criswell has spent his entire three-year professional career with the Angels after being selected in the 13th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft. The 2021 season marks his first at the Double-A level.

Criswell is set to get the ball for the Trash Pandas (22-19) on Tuesday night as they open a 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (23-18). First pitch from AT&T Field is set for 6:15 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

