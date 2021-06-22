Ethan Small Promoted to Triple-A Nashville

June 22, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - LHP Ethan Small has been promoted from Double-A Biloxi to Triple-A Nashville, the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday. The Brewers' #4 prospect earns his first promotion to the Triple-A level.

Over eight outings, Small went 2-2 with a 1.97 ERA in Biloxi. The southpaw racked up 67 strikeouts in just 41.1 innings and held opponents to a .184 batting average. His 67 punchouts lead the Double-A South and he ranks fourth in ERA and batting average against and fifth in innings pitched.

Small's first outing at MGM Park was historic as the lefty tossed five hitless innings, part of a combined no-hitter for the Shuckers on May 15 against the Mississippi Braves. The former Mississippi State ace kicked into another gear in June, recording a 0.37 ERA over four starts while striking out 40 batters in just 24.1 innings. He recorded double-digit strikeouts on two occasions in the month, including a 12-strikeout performance against the Mississippi Braves on June 12. In his final outing with the Shuckers on June 8 against Rocket City, Small hurled a career-high seven scoreless innings against the Trash Pandas, allowing just three hits while striking out nine.

Even in his brief stint, Small etched his name into the history books with the Shuckers, recording a 19.2 innings scoreless streak, tied for the sixth longest scoreless streak in franchise history. His 12 strikeouts on June 12 also tied the Shuckers franchise record for most strikeouts in a game.

Biloxi begins a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday night at MGM Park. LHP Nick Bennett is slated to start for the Shuckers opposite Biscuits' RHP Peyton Battenfield for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for July can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.