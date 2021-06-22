Braves' No. 20 Prospect Spencer Strider Added from High-A Rome

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves made four roster moves on Tuesday, impacting the Mississippi Braves roster before tonight's 6:35 pm series opener against Tennessee. RHP Jose Rodriguez was promoted back to Triple-A Gwinnett, and RHP Spencer Strider was promoted from High-A Rome to Mississippi. Also, RHP Will Latcham was reinstated from the Development List, and RHP Sean McLaughlin was placed on the Development List.

Strider, 22, the Atlanta Braves fourth-round selection in 2020 out of Clemson, has made seven starts between Low-A August and High-A Rome this season, posting no record but a 1.50 ERA with 11 walks and 56 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. In Strider's most recent start for Rome, the right-hander struck out 12 over 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, walking one while throwing 85 pitches.

In three seasons with Clemson, Strider went 5-2 with a 4.71 ERA in 26 appearances, 10 starts. He missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery but returned in 2020 and made a team-most four starts, allowing six runs in 12.0 innings (4.50 ERA) with 19 strikeouts. In his first season with the Tigers, 2018, he was a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, striking out 70 in 51.0 innings.

Strider will make his first Double-A start on Thursday in game three of the series against the Smokies at Trustmark Park.

