July Promotions Announced for Biloxi Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - As the sixth season of Biloxi Shuckers baseball continues on the Mississippi Coast, the Shuckers have announced their promotions for the month of July.

Highlights of the promotional schedule include two specialty jerseys, a bobblehead giveaway, two fireworks shows, t-shirt Tuesday and Bark in the Park.

The first fireworks show of the month comes on Friday, July 9 as the Shuckers take on the Birmingham Barons. Saturday, July 10 is the first specialty jersey of the season and the Shuckers have a "Need for Speed" with these jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game, with the proceeds benefiting Buddy Ball. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, July 10 will receive a 2021 Shuckers team poster presented by Mele Printing. Biloxi rounds out their series against the Barons with Family Fun Day Sunday and Faith and Family Night.

When the Shuckers return to MGM Park at the end of July to take on the Montgomery Biscuits, the homestand kicks off with T-shirt Tuesday on Tuesday, July 27 presented by Coca-Cola. The first 250 fans will receive a 'Yipee Ki Yay Biloxi Shuckers' Christmas themed t-shirt as they enter the gates. Thursday, July 29 is Margaritaville Night along with another Double Play Thursday, and the skies over Biloxi will light up on Friday, July 30 with Friday Night Fireworks presented by Maxem Health Urgent Care.

Saturday, July 31 will be one of the biggest promotional nights of the season, starting with the much-anticipated Fred Haise bobblehead giveaway presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union to the first 1,000 fans. The Shuckers will also wear special Apollo 13 jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefiting the Infinity Science Center. The home stand concludes on Sunday, August 1 with Bark in the Park and Family Fun Day Sunday.

The full promotional schedule for July:

Wednesday, July 7 at 6:35 pm - Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

Thursday, July 8 at 6:35 pm - Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

Friday, July 9 at 6:35 pm - Post Game Fireworks

Saturday, July 10 at 6:35 pm - Need for Speed Jersey Auction benefiting Buddy Ball and a Team Poster Giveaway presented by Mele Printing

Sunday, July 11 at 5:05 pm - Family Fun Day Sunday and Faith and Family Night

Tuesday, July 27 at 6:35 pm - T-Shirt Tuesday: Christmas in July presented by Coca-Cola

Wednesday, July 28 at 6:35 pm - Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

Thursday, July 29 at 6:35 pm - Parrot Head/Margaritaville Night and Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

Friday, July 30 at 6:35 pm - Friday Night Fireworks presented by Maxem Health Urgent Care

Saturday, July 31 at 6:35 pm - Fred Haise Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Apollo 13 Jersey Auction benefiting Infinity Science Center

Sunday, August 1 at 5:05 pm - Bark in the Park and Family Fun Day Sunday

Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for July can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

