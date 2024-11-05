Show Receives Angola National Team Call-Up

November 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Show has been called up for Angola's men's national team Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches versus Ghana and Sudan. Angola takes on Ghana on Friday, Nov. 15 at 1 PM CT from Estádio 11 de Novembro in Belas, Angola. Angola will then play Sudan on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 AM CT.

Show made his MLS debut in Dallas' 4-3 win on Aug. 24 versus D.C. United. Show has appeared in six more matches, playing 491 minutes. The Angolan midfielder was acquired on loan from Maccabi Haifa on July 22, 2024. With Maccabi Haifa, Show played 31 times across Ligat ha'Al, Gavia HaMedinah, UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Since making his senior team debut in 2018, Show has registered 43 appearances for Angola. His last appearance was in October for Angola's Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches against Niger.

