Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for November World Cup Qualifiers

November 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers defender Finn Surman has been called into the New Zealand Men's National Team for a pair of Oceana World Cup qualifying matches in the November FIFA international period, New Zealand Football (NZF) announced today.

Surman and New Zealand open the FIFA window against Vanuatu on Nov. 14 at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand, and close it against Samoa on Nov. 17 at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Most recently, Surman started and played 74 minutes for the senior men's national team as it drew the United States 1-1 in an international friendly match on Sept. 10. The 21-year-old All-Whites defender has one goal in six appearances (five starts) since making his senior debut in a friendly match against Greece on Nov. 17, 2023.

The Christchurch, New Zealand, native joined Portland in July following three seasons (2021-24) with Wellington Phoenix's senior A-League Men side, the topflight of competition in Australia and New Zealand, where he scored one goal in 51 career appearances (4,066 minutes played). Surman made two appearance (one start) in his debut season with the Timbers, playing 90 minutes against the Seattle Sounders on Oct. 19 and coming off the bench in Portland's Wild Card match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Oct. 23.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

New Zealand vs. Vanuatu

(World Cup Qualifier) November 14

10:30 p.m. (Pacific) Finn Surman (New Zealand) FMG Stadium Waikato - Hamilton, New Zealand

New Zealand vs. Samoa

(World Cup Qualifier) November 17

10:30 p.m. (Pacific) Finn Surman (New Zealand) Go Media Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand

